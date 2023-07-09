Everyday Kentucky
Lexington police investigate early morning shooting

At around 4:45 AM on Sunday, dispatch received a call for a report of shots fired around the...
At around 4:45 AM on Sunday, dispatch received a call for a report of shots fired around the 1000 block of Winchester Road.(WSAW)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating an early morning shooting.

At around 4:45 AM on Sunday, dispatch received a call for a report of shots fired around the 1000 block of Winchester Road. Upon arrival, officers determined that the incident took place around the 900 block of Winchester Road.

At around 5:15 AM, officials were notified that 2 gunshot-wound victims had been taken to UK hospital. One victim, an adult female, has non-life-threatening injuries. The other victim, an adult male, reportedly has possible life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information is available at this time.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is advised to contact the Lexington Police Department.

