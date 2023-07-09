Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

More than $8,000 raised for Scott Co. and Lexington shooting victims

More than $8,000 raised for Scott Co. and Lexington shooting victims
By Julia Sandor
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rose & Jim’s Bar and Grill hosted a fundraiser for Dave DiLeonardo and fallen Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Caleb Conley.

Through raffles and donations, they received more than $8,000.

Nearly two months after the communities were struck by a tragedy hundreds of people walked up to the bar for support.

Leah Oakley helped set up the event.

“This is a place no matter who you are, where you come from, you’re going to be welcomed with open arms,” Oakley said.

Among the many people in attendance was Susanne Gullett. She is a Chaplain at American Legion Post 313 in Lexington.

“I’ve seen things here I haven’t seen in a long time. It feeds your soul. It feeds your soul to do something for your fellow man,” Gullett said.

Dave DiLeonardo was in attendance and gave his thanks to all those who have been supporting him.

You can still donate to Dave’s GoFundMe page here.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The brother and sister-in-law of assassinated Pulaski Co. sheriff Sam Catron have been found...
Brother, sister-in-law of assassinated Pulaski Co. sheriff found dead
Laurel Lake
Rescue squad working possible drowning at Ky. lake
A southern Kentucky sheriff is being ordered to pay more than $60,000 because of a requirement...
Kentucky sheriff’s office ordered to pay thousands of dollars over obscure rule
UK issued the shots fired alert just after 3:30 a.m. Friday.
Man arrested after shots fired in UK parking garage
Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say

Latest News

Investigation underway after gunfire exchanged between vehicles
WATCH | Investigation underway after gunfire exchanged between vehicles
One Parent Scholar House site director removed, facing criminal charges
WATCH | One Parent Scholar House site director removed, facing criminal charges
Celebration of life held in Frankfort for Jordon Ellis
Celebration of life held in Frankfort for Jordon Ellis
Lexington Police investigate reports of shots fired.
Investigation underway after gunfire exchanged between vehicles