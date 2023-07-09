Everyday Kentucky
Officer-involved shooting in Covington leaves 1 dead, investigation underway

Police say they are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Covington.
By FOX19 Digital Staff, Jason Maxwell and Chancelor Winn
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
COVINGTON, KY (WXIX) - A male suspect in an officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon in Covington has died, according to Kentucky State Police Trooper David Jones.

According to Trooper Jones, the suspect was transported to UC Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The involved officer was placed on administrative leave until the investigation is complete, Captain Matthew Winship of Covington Police said.

Police say they were called to Glenway Avenue and E. 20th Street around noon.

The officer involved found a suspect in the area and during a violent struggle, the officer discharged his duty weapon, according to Covington Police.

Police are investigating an officer involved shooting in the 1900 block of Glenway Ave. Please avoid the area as...

Posted by Covington Police Department on Sunday, July 9, 2023

KSP troopers said the officer was treated for minor injuries, “mainly scrapes.”

Covington Police confirmed that there is no danger to the public.

This is an ongoing investigation that is being handled by KSP.

FOX19 NOW will update the story as more information is available.

