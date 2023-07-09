Everyday Kentucky
Pope Francis names 21 new cardinals, including prelates based in Hong Kong and Jerusalem.

Pope Francis delivers the Angelus noon prayer in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday,...
Pope Francis delivers the Angelus noon prayer in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, July 9, 2023.(AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis on Sunday announced he has chosen 21 new cardinals, including prelates from Jerusalem and Hong Kong — places where Catholics are a small minority.

The pope announced his picks during his customary weekly appearance to the public in St. Peter’s Square, saying the ceremony to formally install the churchmen as cardinals will be held on Sept. 30.

Among those tapped are several prelates holding or about to assume major Vatican posts, like Argentine Archbishop Victor Manuel Fernandez, whom the pope just named to lead the office for ensuring doctrinal orthodoxy.

The new cardinals also include Hong Kong Bishop Stephen Sau-yan Chow and the Vatican’s top official in the Middle East, Monsignor Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

