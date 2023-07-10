Everyday Kentucky
Body found in Berea identified

generic graphic
generic graphic(Pexels, Pixabay)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Madison County Coroner identified the body found in Berea Friday morning.

Coroner Jimmy Cornelison says the victim is 16-year-old Faith Ivy Reed.

She was found around 9:00 Friday morning near the area of Boone Street and Scaffold Cane.

Her cause of death is still unknown. Her body was sent to Frankfort for an autopsy. The coroner says no foul play is suspected.

Berea Community High School posted on Facebook Monday.

They say counselors will be available Wednesday and Thursday from 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Berea Community School in the Elementary Library to help students process the news.

