FCPS seeks community help naming new middle school

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Schools Naming Committee wants your input to name the district’s brand-new middle school.

The committee says following a recent update to their naming policy, they are relaunching the survey and giving the public another chance to have their voices heard.

The school is being built on Polo Club Boulevard.

It will house approximately 1,200 students and will be 171,893 square-feet.

Although specific school zones have not yet been set, the district says the new school will potentially serve students from Brenda Cowan, Dixie, Garrett Morgan, Liberty, and Yates Elementary Schools.

Here a link to the survey: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfLWKmkJISKHZCahwUkcbNNJLN_jSDy6kovj1mkzgTU9cRDtw/viewform

It’s open until 6 p.m. Monday, July 24, 2023.

