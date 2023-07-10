FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Has A Few More Nice Days

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - t’s the middle of July and our tame temperature summer continues as we track more rounds of showers and storms into the region later this week and weekend.

Let’s begin with the awesome weather out there today. With a mix of sun and clouds, highs range from the upper 70s to low 80s for much of central and eastern Kentucky with low to middle 80s in the west.

Temps start to toast up a bit by Tuesday and Wednesday, but nothing we can’t handle. Rounds of showers and storms then roll at us by late Wednesday and will be with us through the upcoming weekend and early next week. I have no changes to this setup.

These rounds of showers and storms may put down heavy rainfall from time to time. This could bring some local high water issues to the region through the first part of next week.

The temperature pattern looks to remain normal to below normal during this time.

