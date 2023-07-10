Everyday Kentucky
Golden Alert issued in Pulaski County

Sheriff’s Office says he’s a danger to himself and others, particularly children
Joshua Sims
Joshua Sims(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Golden Alert is out in Pulaski County.

The Sheriff’s Office is looking for 32-year-old Joshua Sims. He has developmental cognitive brain disorder. He’s a ward of the state.

The Sheriff’s Office says he was last seen at the Valero Station in Rockcastle County at 461 Foodstop.

He was last seen wearing a white, sleeveless t-shirt, kaki cargo shorts, and a black cap.

Authorities say he is a danger to himself and others, particularly children (of sexual nature).

If you have any information about his whereabouts you’re asked to call State Police.

