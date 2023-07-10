Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - High pressure takes control of our weather, engineering a nice start to the new workweek. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, through Wednesday, as highs warm to around 90.

Our next weather maker arrives, late on Wednesday, creating a stormy end to the week.

The unsettled pattern continues into next weekend. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

