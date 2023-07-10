Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Temperatures stay comfortable for a few days

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The first few days of the week are looking pretty good around here.

The humidity will take a little bit of a break for us today and tomorrow. This means you end up with some really nice days around here. Temperatures should only come in around the mid-80s. So with the lower level of humidity, it will be quite pleasant!

You’ll experience a little more heat and humidity by the middle of the week. Temperatures will run closer to 90 degrees will a little more juice in the air. It is nothing off the charts but becomes a factor again. You might even see some storms develop late in the day. There’s a shot of those coming in on the strong side. Especially, in western parts of Kentucky.

Rounds of rain will show up with a big jump in humidity levels. Showers & thunderstorms will be blowing through the region on Thursday. This is the beginning of a very wet period for us. While it doesn’t rain every single minute of each day, it will bring enough to slow things down for a lot of you. We could pick up a few inches of rain between Thursday and Sunday. Not exactly what we need to hear for folks at the Barbasol Championship. It has had a history of rough weather and this year looks like it will be no different.

