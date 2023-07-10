Juvenile facing murder charge after Kentucky shooting

STEARNS, Ky. (WKYT) - A juvenile has been arrested on a murder charge after a shooting in Kentucky.

According to Kentucky State Police, they were notified Sunday evening by McCreary County 911 of a shooting that took place outside of a home on Wagon Ridge Road.

Were told there was a dispute involving 36-year-old Robert L. Lowe Jr. and another adult. KSP says a male juvenile shot Lowe during the altercation.

As a result of their investigation, KSP has arrested the juvenile on a murder charge and placed him in the Adair County Youth Development Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

