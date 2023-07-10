Everyday Kentucky
Juvenile facing murder charge after Kentucky shooting

The incident happened in the 2000 block of Ambler Ridge.
The incident happened in the 2000 block of Ambler Ridge.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
STEARNS, Ky. (WKYT) - A juvenile has been arrested on a murder charge after a shooting in Kentucky.

According to Kentucky State Police, they were notified Sunday evening by McCreary County 911 of a shooting that took place outside of a home on Wagon Ridge Road.

Were told there was a dispute involving 36-year-old Robert L. Lowe Jr. and another adult. KSP says a male juvenile shot Lowe during the altercation.

As a result of their investigation, KSP has arrested the juvenile on a murder charge and placed him in the Adair County Youth Development Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

