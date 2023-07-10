Everyday Kentucky
Kentuckians will be able to begin making sports bets soon

Sports betting
Sports betting(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff, Chandler Wilcox and Samantha Valentino
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - Kentuckians will be able to start making sports bets in less than 60 days.

Governor Andy Beshear, lawmakers and the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission joined together in making the announcement on Monday.

Members of the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission voted unanimously in support of regulations that will govern sports betting, which were signed at the news conference by the governor.

Retail locations are set to open on Sept. 7, and mobile applications will become available on Sept. 28.

“This is a historic day for our commonwealth – sports wagering will open for the first time in Kentucky in less than 60 days,” said Beshear. “Bringing sports wagering to the state not only gives Kentuckians a much-anticipated new form of entertainment, but also brings money to the state to support pensions, freeing up money that can be used to build a better Kentucky through the funding of education, economic development, disaster recovery and other necessary projects, like providing cleaner water, building roads and high-speed internet.”

Beshear signed House Bill 551, bipartisan legislation legalizing sports betting in Kentucky, back in March.

“Our wagering compliance team is experienced and well-suited to lead this new area of wagering,” said Kentucky Horse Racing Commission Executive Director Jamie Eads. “Our next step is to open licensing and start reviewing applications.”

Kentucky’s licensed horseracing facilities can apply for a retail sportsbook at their main location or at a satellite location starting July 11.

Copyright 2023 WKYT/WYMT. All rights reserved.

