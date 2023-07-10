Kentucky community mourns loss of couple found dead in home

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky community is mourning the loss of a couple found dead in their home.

Police say Lewis and Carol Catron died Friday of accidental carbon monoxide poisoning. The sheriff says a truck had been left running in the garage, and they were found dead in their home.

Autopsies were performed on both, and results are not back yet, but officials say, at this point, everything is pointing to accidental deaths.

Lewis’ brother, Sam, was a longtime sheriff of Pulaski County and was assassinated more than 20 years ago. Lewis was very active in the community.

Lewis Catron grew up in a law enforcement family, his father and brother were both heavily involved in police work, and he followed in their footsteps. From the sheriff’s office to the fire department to a local funeral home, he made a big impact on many.

Lewis worked at Southern Oaks Funeral Home and had worked for the Kentucky Lottery and still helped the local sheriff as a special deputy.

Richard New with Southern Oaks Funeral Home says both Lewis and Carol were very active in their family and community.

“These people were just absolutely, they were all American,” said New. “I mean, they were involved in their church. They supported their church. They were involved in their community. They just didn’t talk it, they lived it. They did it. They were involved in their fire department.”

Southern Oaks Funeral Home is handling arrangements for both. A public visitation will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The funeral will be 1 p.m. Thursday at the Beacon Hill Baptist Church In Somerset.

