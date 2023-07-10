Kentucky man charged in connection with death of 17-year-old girl

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky man is facing charges in connection with the death of a teenager.

According to Danville police, officers arrested 22-year-old Akili O. Simpson on Friday after a lengthy investigation into narcotics distribution that resulted in the death of the 17-year-old girl.

Simpson was indicted Thursday by a grand jury on five counts, including distribution of a substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl which resulted in an overdose death.

He is being held in the Fayette County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.