Kentucky man charged in connection with death of 17-year-old girl
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky man is facing charges in connection with the death of a teenager.
According to Danville police, officers arrested 22-year-old Akili O. Simpson on Friday after a lengthy investigation into narcotics distribution that resulted in the death of the 17-year-old girl.
Simpson was indicted Thursday by a grand jury on five counts, including distribution of a substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl which resulted in an overdose death.
He is being held in the Fayette County Detention Center.
