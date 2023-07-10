Everyday Kentucky
Kentucky spared so far from extreme heat impacting parts of US
By Alexa Minton
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Extreme heat has been dominating the weather conversation in the U.S. over the past few weeks, with multiple records for hottest temps being broken.

Just last week, the average global temperature reached a new record with the highest in the National Centers for Environmental Prediction’s data, which goes back to 1979.

In regards to Kentucky, however, our summer has actually been cooler.

“I think we got spoiled in June because it was actually one of the top 20 coolest Junes we’ve experienced in Kentucky, going back to 1895,″ said Dr. Jerry Brotzge, Climatologist of Kentucky.

According to the climate data for Kentucky for the month of June, -average temperature statistics have been cooler despite our friends across the U.S. experiencing the boiling heat.

“Well, we have been very fortunate here in Kentucky. We had a very much below normal June, with temperatures roughly one to two degrees below average, and the further east you go in Kentucky, the cooler it was,” said Brotzge.

While our day-to-day weather shows a lot of variability, climatologists like Dr. Brotzge focus on the climate, which simplifies the daily weather noise into longer-term trends. So, while some days in June might have felt scorching hot, our climate average looks at the big picture.

“For climate, you don’t really feel. But the weather, like what we will experience this week with some heat and humidity, that’s where the summer heat comes from. That’s what we are feeling,” said Brotzge.

As we continue through the summer season here in Kentucky, there will be warmer temps in the forecast. However, we are lucky that temperatures for the Commonwealth haven’t been “extreme” quite yet.

“The state fair is always hot ya know? So, I just think it’s part of living in Kentucky in the summertime,” said Brotzge.

