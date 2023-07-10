Everyday Kentucky
Lexington family shares legacy of notable African American ventriloquist

By Julia Sandor
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Melody Brooks Clark was the first African American woman to win a national ventriloquist convention.

She passed away on July 4th, 2023.

Her family said she was a self-taught ventriloquist and artist.

They said she always used to say, “If you believe it, you can achieve it.”

Melody’s daughter, Jessica Bush said she was well-known throughout the community.

“She believed that if she was to share that talent, that’s why god blessed her. He trusted her to share that talent with people,” Jessica Bush said.

While her work made a huge impact on the community, it was her caring heart and loving nature that made her so special.

“Whenever I saw her, she could bring joy. In a sad moment, on any day, we could talk about anything and we might be sad, but I knew through it all it would end in love,” Melody’s good friend Darlene Madison said. “I love that about her.”

Her family and friends want her to be remembered for the way she lived her life.

“I want people to remember her by living life, loving life, and staying strong through life,” Melody’s grandson, Jaden Bush Maultsby said.

A celebration of life for Melody will be held on Saturday July 15th.

It will be at First African Baptist Church.

Visitation will begin at 10 am.

The funeral service will begin at 1 pm.

