Lextran looking to hire; several positions open

Lextran will celebrate 50 years in 2023 of providing public transportation for thousands of people every day. While they look forward to another 50 years, staff say getting more people on board is imperative.(WKYT)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lextran will celebrate 50 years in 2023 of providing public transportation for thousands of people every day.

While they look forward to another 50 years, staff say getting more people on board is imperative.

Lextran held a job fair Monday as they look to hire nearly two dozen people. We’re told there are about 20 positions open right now. They say they’re looking for bus operators, maintenance supervisors and service workers.

Lextran’s community relations manager Emily Elliott says while there are several positions open, they’ve still been able to maintain their service and get buses out on the street. At the job fair, staff received applications and facilitated on-site interviews. Elliott says the position with the most openings is bus operator, with 12 openings.

“They’re going to start out, during their training, at $19.40 an hour, and then they’re going to move up pretty quickly once they exit training and get out on the street. At that time, about 30 months later, they will be at our top rate, which is $25.85,” Elliott said.

Another job fair will be held on August 9. In the meantime, Lextran says they’re always accepting applications online.

Just last week, Lextran announced the resignation of executive director and general manager jill barnett. They declined to comment about that for this interview.

Lextran has nearly 900 stops and more than 50 routes that run daily.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

