Arrest made in death of Kentucky teacher in Washington, D.C.

25-year-old Maxwell Emerson
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Media sources in Washington, D.C. are reporting that an arrest has been made in the murder of an Oldham County man.

Maxwell Emerson, 25, was a teacher and wrestling coach at Oldham County High School. He was shot to death on the morning of July 5 while walking on the campus of Catholic University.

Metropolitan police said the man who shot and killed Emerson was seen on video walking with him before the shooting. The video also showed the shooting and the suspect running away from the scene.

Emerson was in the nation’s capital for the Independence Day holiday with his family and was on his way to a professional development workshop at the Library of Congress when he was shot.

“Our prayers have been answered,” said Steve Emerson, Max’s father, to WRC, the NBC owned station in Washington. “We’re happy an arrest in the murder of our son has been made.”

Max’s sister, Ellen, told WRC the arrest is “a big relief.”

The suspect has not been identified.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

