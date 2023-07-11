Barbasol Championship announces return of Family Day

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - The PGA TOUR Barbasol Championship has announced the return of Family Day.

This year’s Family Day will be held on Saturday, July 15 and includes inflatables, facepainting, and golfing games for kids.

Tickets are buy one get one free for guests using their Kroger Plus Card. Additionally, tickets for kids under fifteen are always free.

The Barbasol Championship is the Commonwealth’s only PGA Tour event and is one of only 44 FedExCup events to be played during the 2022-23 season. This year’s tournament will be contested July 13-16 at Champions at Keene Trace in Nicholasville.

