Barbasol Championship and UK Children’s Hospital Team Up For Mini Pro-Am

The pros tee off in the 2023 Barbasol Championship on Thursday, but Tuesday a handful of them became caddies for an afternoon
Barbasol Championship golfers and UK Children's Hospital teamed up for a mini golf Pro-Am
Barbasol Championship golfers and UK Children's Hospital teamed up for a mini golf Pro-Am(WKYT)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -The pros tee off in the 2023 Barbasol Championship on Thursday, but Tuesday a handful of them became caddies for an afternoon

Some of the golfers visited UK’s Kentucky Proud Park and gave some pointers to some the UK Children’s Hospital patients and their siblings playing mini golf.

Everyone left with a smile on their face.

“For me, a passion of mine is to grow the game of golf and if one of these kids takes it up, or even just plays as a hobby, you know, or remembers the day, then I feel I’ve done a positive thing and I think that is a successful day,” said golfer Todd Clements.

Wells Downing is a patient at UK Children’s. He and his twin sister, Elinor, played together and collected autographs.

“I love to see the players and we also get to see how good we do,” Elinor said.”

Wells chimed in- “And most of all, it’s golf! It’s fun!”

In addition to the golfers, UK cheerleaders, dancers and mascot, Scratch, were all on hand to visit with the kids and their families.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

