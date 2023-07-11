Cameron calls for death penalty for those who kill cops in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron made a stop in Lexington Tuesday afternoon to announce his public safety plan.

In 12 steps, Attorney General Daniel Cameron says he can address what he sees as the top responsibility of the government.

[Read the full plan below]

In the plan, he calls for an alternative vision and a new direction. He called for the passage of a statewide wiretapping law, mandatory DNA collection for arrests on the “most heinous crimes,” and giving the death penalty to those who kill police officers.

“The men and women of law enforcement run into danger to protect and serve, and the government must do its part to protect them,” said Cameron.

Cameron says he will ask the General Assembly to follow the example of states like Texas, which have allowed for murder charges to be filed against drug dealers who push deadly substances such as fentanyl.

“As we all know, Kentucky is in the midst of a drug overdose crisis, and anyone who pedals deadly poison on our streets deserves harsh consequences,” said Cameron.

Cameron also plans to work with the General Assembly to develop a $5,000 recruitment and retention bonus for law enforcement.

“Unlike the Governor, I’m not offering talking points and empty promises. I’m offering Kentuckians specific hard-hitting solutions,” Cameron said.

We asked Governor Beshear for his thoughts on Cameron’s plan.

“As Governor, I’ve not just talked about supporting law enforcement. I’ve gotten our Kentucky State Police the largest raise they’ve ever gotten,” said Beshear. “Daniel Cameron wasn’t there, didn’t push for it.”

Beshear also said in his time as attorney general, he sued more opioid manufacturers than any other AG in the nation.

Cameron says his campaign has consulted with House and Senate leadership on the issues outlined in his plan, adding that he is optimistic the plan will make it through the Legislature.

