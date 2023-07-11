FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks One More Nice Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a really nice weather day out there across the Commonwealth as sunny skies and pleasant temps continue. The nice stuff is about to give way to another stormy setup for the second half of the week through the weekend.

Temps today start out from the middle 50s to low 60s for much of the state. By the afternoon, highs reach 80-85 east and mid to upper 80s west. Humidity levels are still fairly low.

The first round of storms approach western Kentucky on Wednesday and a few of those storms may be on the strong side. The Storm Prediction Center even has this area in the target zone for potential severe storms. Highs will generally be in the mid and upper 80s.

Rounds of showers and storms then work into the rest of the state Wednesday night and Thursday. This won’t be all day stuff and some of the storms may be on the strong side.

Those rounds of showers and storms will then continue on and off through the weekend and likely into early next week.

Highs will generally be in the mid and upper 80s during this time.

