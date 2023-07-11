Friend of 18-year-old found dead after meeting man online says she had a bad feeling

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WSOC) – The family friend of a South Carolina man who was found dead after being picked up by a man he met online said she had a gut feeling something wasn’t right with the situation.

Promise Edwards said she took every precaution to protect 18-year-old Jacob Williamson.

Edwards said she and the victim’s mother were good friends growing up. She said many people knew Williamson, who was given the name Makennah but preferred to be called Jacob.

In the last few weeks, Williamson had come out as transgender and moved in with Edwards in her home in Laurens County.

“The most peace I have is knowing that the last month and a half that Jacob was alive, he was allowed to experience things that he had never experienced in his life,” Edwards said.

Edwards said Williamson had been talking online for a month and a half with a man named Josh Newton and wanted to meet him in person.

She said she had concerns, so Williamson suggested they download the family locator safety app Life 360 so Edwards could track Williamson.

Edwards said she told Williamson she would call the police if her phone went off at any time.

“We had a whole in-depth conversation for days before this and all Jacob kept saying is it’ll be fine, he’s the sweetest, we are so much alike,” Edwards said.

Union County officials said Newton picked up Williamson in Laurens County on Friday and drove to where he lived in a trailer outside of Monroe.

Police said Newton killed Williamson at this location.

When Williamson’s location turned off Friday evening, Edwards said she became worried and started calling.

Edwards said she talked to Williamson one last time before calling the police.

Officers found Williamson’s body off of a rural road just a few miles from Newton’s home on Tuesday.

Police charged Newton with murder. Newton’s live-in girlfriend, Victoria Smith, was charged with helping after the fact.

Edwards said she’s now holding on to the memories the two shared as well as the stuffed animal Williamson slept with every night.

“To think somebody could take somebody as innocent away that still sleeps, still sleeps with a teddy bear, it’s just the worst, the worst feeling I could ever feel right now,” Edwards said.

Newton’s father said his heart goes out to the victim’s family and that they deserve time to mourn.

Copyright 2023 WSOC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.