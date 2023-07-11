Everyday Kentucky
Good Question: How do utility crews prioritize restoration efforts when there are multiple outages?

Kentucky Utilities says its number-one priority is safety.
By Victor Puente
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Last week, thousands of people in our viewing area lost power after severe storms. Today’s good question deals with what happens after the storm has passed.

For today’s Good Question, we’re asking, How do utility crews prioritize their restoration efforts when there are multiple outages?

Kentucky Utilities says its number-one priority is safety. They first identify dangerous conditions, like downed power lines or broken equipment, and keep people away while they make repairs.

Then they go to critical services, like hospitals, fire and police stations, airports and nursing homes.

Next, they may reroute power around impacted areas to restore service for some customers.

After that, they start the repairs to the equipment that powers neighborhoods and commercial areas, like transmission lines and substations, basically, anything that restores the most power possible.

Then, crews then make repairs to the individual power lines and service lines that feed directly to customers’ individual homes and businesses.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

