Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Stormier days will be back soon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - You can expect another fantastic day in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

It doesn’t matter where you go in Kentucky, it is all nice! Temperatures will probably run in the mid-80s but your humidity will remain on the lower side. This is the big difference maker for our region. When you can keep humidity down in July, you can have some super days.

By late in the day on Wednesday, a complex of thunderstorms will sweep into western Kentucky. There’s a shot that some of those could be strong to severe when they enter that part of Kentucky. Maybe some of those will hold on to those stronger elements but most of you should be just fine. Highs should reach the mid to upper-80s.

Once we get to Thursday, things will begin to change! Any thunderstorm that develops has the potential to be strong or severe. These gustier storms could produce heavy rain to go along with strong winds. As of this posting, there is a MARGINAL Risk for severe weather on Thursday. It is a level one of five but the fact that it’s elevated is enough to be a concern for our region.

The stormier weather will continue over the next several days. Each day, through next week, includes rounds of heavy rain with thunderstorms. At any point, those could go severe!

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.