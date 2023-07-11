Everyday Kentucky
Kids take over Champions at Keene Trace ahead of the pros

By Mariah Congedo
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Before the professionals take center stage at the Barbasol Championship on Thursday, it was the kids’ time to shine on the course at Champions at Keene Trace.

First Tee of Greater Lexington’s annual event gives kids the chance to learn about golf and gain life skills.

All of the kids participating in the event are part of the YMCA of Central Kentucky’s Power Scholars Academy. YMCA staff say the summer program’s goal is to keep children engaged through enrichment activities, just like golf.

While it’s all fun and games for the kids at the Barbasol Championship, it goes even deeper than that.

“We know that out-of-school time opportunities can change the trajectory of children’s lives,” said Jessica Berry, VP of mission advancement for the YMCA of Central Kentucky.

Through a partnership with First Tee of Greater Lexington, the YMCA of Central Kentucky and Consolidated Baptist Church, the kids get to participate in various character-building exercises.

“Exposing them to career opportunities to be a golfer, to go on to do additional things in the golf world is really something that some of our scholars might not have the exposure to,” Berry said.

So, while they’re putting, driving, and even meeting some of the pros, Berry says the “power scholars” are also combatting summer regression.

“This program is really focused on students who are demonstrating results below the 40th percentile,” said Berry. “We’ve seen demonstrated results, on average, of two months gain in reading and writing in the six-week program.”

10-year-old Lucy Dodd got to participate and says she hopes the other kids will also find a love for golf just like she has.

“I just think it’s really fun. I like hitting the ball really hard!” said Dodd.

Click here if you’re interested in signing your child up to be involved in the YMCA’s Power Scholars Academy or First Tee of Greater Lexington.

