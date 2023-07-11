Man accused of slashing tires downtown for months

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is accused of slashing tires in downtown Lexington over the course of several months.

According to police, from March to June, they received several reports of tires being cut in the area of Short Street and North Broadway.

Police say, with the help of a tip received by Bluegrass Crime Stoppers, investigators were able to identify 58-year-old David Thompson as a suspect.

Thompson was charged on July 5 with seven counts of criminal mischief 3rd degree and four counts of criminal mischief 2nd degree.

