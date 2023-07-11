Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Man sentenced for deadly 2017 Lexington shooting

Lawrence Westbrook (Photo: Lexington Police Department)
Lawrence Westbrook (Photo: Lexington Police Department)(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man who pleaded guilty in connection with a deadly 2017 shooting has been sentenced.

Lawrence Westbrook III was sentenced Tuesday to six years in prison.

Westbrook was charged in connection with the death of Rachel Preston in 2017. Police say Preston was found shot to death the day after Christmas 2017 on Tates Creek Road, near the Jessamine County line.

According to the Herald Leader, Westbrook pleaded guilty to manslaughter in May 2023. He had been facing a murder charge.

Most Read

Police say Lewis and Carol Catron died Friday of accidental carbon monoxide poisoning.
Kentucky community mourns loss of couple found dead in home
generic graphic
Body found in Berea identified
Traffic was down to one lane for much of the morning.
Serious crash impacts traffic on northbound I-75
The incident happened in the 2000 block of Ambler Ridge.
Juvenile facing murder charge after Kentucky shooting
Police say they consider Johnson to be armed and dangerous.
Frankfort police searching for murder suspect

Latest News

25-year-old Maxwell Emerson
Arrest made in death of Kentucky teacher in Washington, D.C.
Before the professionals take center stage at the Barbasol Championship on Thursday, it was the...
Kids take over Champions at Keene Trace ahead of the pros
Kentucky Utilities says its number-one priority is safety.
Good Question: How do utility crews prioritize restoration efforts when there are multiple outages?
City officials say workers at the Lexington Recycling Center are now safer with the...
New shelter will help keep city workers safe during severe weather