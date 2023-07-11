Man sentenced for deadly 2017 Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man who pleaded guilty in connection with a deadly 2017 shooting has been sentenced.

Lawrence Westbrook III was sentenced Tuesday to six years in prison.

Westbrook was charged in connection with the death of Rachel Preston in 2017. Police say Preston was found shot to death the day after Christmas 2017 on Tates Creek Road, near the Jessamine County line.

According to the Herald Leader, Westbrook pleaded guilty to manslaughter in May 2023. He had been facing a murder charge.