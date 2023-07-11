New shelter will help keep city workers safe during severe weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - City officials say workers at the Lexington Recycling Center are now safer with the installation of a steel storm shelter.

The 10-foot by 48-foot structure can shelter more than 80 people during tornado warnings and other severe storm threats.

“Shelters like this one are important for people who work in structures that are mostly metal sheeting over a frame,” said Pat Dugger, the director of Lexington’s Division of Emergency Management. “This shelter is rated to protect people inside from severe thunderstorms, high winds, and tornadoes.”

The shelter is similar to one that was installed in 2019 at the Versailles Road Lexington government campus.

Both are solid ¼-inch welded steel in a rounded Quonset hut shape. The shelters have internal lighting and are ADA-compliant. During severe weather warning events, LFUCG employees and visitors to both facilities will be protected from the storms.

“Recent windstorms and tornadoes demonstrate that severe weather can happen any time in central Kentucky,” said Dugger. “We want to make sure that all Lexington residents and those who work here know where their storm safe place is at home and where a storm shelter is at their workplace, stores, and shopping centers.”

75% of the funding for the two shelters came from the FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant Program. The remaining funds were provided through state grants and the city of Lexington.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.