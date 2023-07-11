Everyday Kentucky
Robertson Co. road supervisor, wife accused of using fire department funds for personal gain

A Robertson County grand jury indicted the County’s road supervisor and his wife with abuse of public trust and theft by unlawful taking.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Robertson County grand jury indicted the County’s road supervisor and his wife with abuse of public trust and theft by unlawful taking.

Kentucky State Police say Larry and Angela Burden were in key roles within the Robertson County Volunteer Fire Department.

They are accused of using more than $100,000 of fire department funds for personal gain.

They are in the Bourbon County Detention Center on a $114,000 bond.

