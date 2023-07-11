Search underway for two missing men in Kentucky

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people that may have been seen at or near a southern Kentucky lake are missing.

Search crews are actively engaged in a recovery operation for one of them on Laurel Lake in Laurel County.

The London-Laurel County Search and Rescue squad is looking for a 51-year-old man who disappeared five days ago. He was seen swimming in the lake, then he went under. His life jacket was found, but not him.

At the same time, the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office has a missing person case on another man, 63-year-old Gary Bowling, who said he was going to swim in the lake. The sheriff’s office says Bowling told people he was going swimming in the lake but has not been seen since.

Officials are not releasing the name of the 51-year-old man. We are told they are looking for him in the Sulphur Branch area of the lake.

The sheriff’s office says Bowling was said to be driving a silver GMC pickup truck and was wearing a t-shirt and yellow swimming trunks.

