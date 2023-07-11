Teater hoping for home course advantage as Barbasol play begins on Thursday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington native Josh Teater is no stranger to the Barbasol Championship. Teater has played in every Barbasol hosted at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville.

The former Henry Clay baseball player and golfer knows the layout at Keene Trace like the back of his hand.

“The course you’ve seen alot can very much be an advantage,” Teater said after a practice round on Tuesday.

“At this point, I’ve played it enough,” Teater continued. “Joe’s (Muschong) working that for me, caddying. He grew up playing here. I think we can get the lay of the land pretty well.

Teater’s best finish in the Barbasol came in 2019, when he made birdie at 18 to secure a tie for 6th place. Teater, who currently is 26th on the Korn Ferry Tour money list, is playing some of his best golf over the past couple of years, including a second-place finish in the BMW Charity Pro-Am a few weeks back.

“You’re playing well, you feel confident, you can keep rolling with what you’re doing,” he said. “I say it can work the other way, as well, but we don’t like to think about that,”

Teater, a veteran of 219 PGA Tour events, will have one of the largest cheering galleries at the Barbasol this week.

“I think we all want to have people out there watching us,” he said. “To have people following and getting roudy, and enjoying you making putts, it’s kind of a momentum thing. It can get you going and play off of it.”

Teater hits the course on Thursday at 2 p.m. and will be playing with Matti Schmid and Clay Co. native, Chip McDaniel.

