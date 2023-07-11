Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Teater hoping for home course advantage as Barbasol play begins on Thursday

Lexington golfer will be a fan-favorite this week
Kentuckian Josh Teater finished second in the BMW Charity Pro-Am.
Kentuckian Josh Teater finished second in the BMW Charity Pro-Am.(Korn Ferry Tour)
By Steve Moss
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington native Josh Teater is no stranger to the Barbasol Championship. Teater has played in every Barbasol hosted at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville.

The former Henry Clay baseball player and golfer knows the layout at Keene Trace like the back of his hand.

“The course you’ve seen alot can very much be an advantage,” Teater said after a practice round on Tuesday.

“At this point, I’ve played it enough,” Teater continued. “Joe’s (Muschong) working that for me, caddying. He grew up playing here. I think we can get the lay of the land pretty well.

Teater’s best finish in the Barbasol came in 2019, when he made birdie at 18 to secure a tie for 6th place. Teater, who currently is 26th on the Korn Ferry Tour money list, is playing some of his best golf over the past couple of years, including a second-place finish in the BMW Charity Pro-Am a few weeks back.

“You’re playing well, you feel confident, you can keep rolling with what you’re doing,” he said. “I say it can work the other way, as well, but we don’t like to think about that,”

Teater, a veteran of 219 PGA Tour events, will have one of the largest cheering galleries at the Barbasol this week.

“I think we all want to have people out there watching us,” he said. “To have people following and getting roudy, and enjoying you making putts, it’s kind of a momentum thing. It can get you going and play off of it.”

Teater hits the course on Thursday at 2 p.m. and will be playing with Matti Schmid and Clay Co. native, Chip McDaniel.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Lewis and Carol Catron died Friday of accidental carbon monoxide poisoning.
Kentucky community mourns loss of couple found dead in home
generic graphic
Body found in Berea identified
Traffic was down to one lane for much of the morning.
Serious crash impacts traffic on northbound I-75
Search crews are actively engaged in a recovery operation for a missing man on Laurel Lake in...
Crews searching lake for missing Kentucky man
The incident happened in the 2000 block of Ambler Ridge.
Juvenile facing murder charge after Kentucky shooting

Latest News

Before the professionals take center stage at the Barbasol Championship on Thursday, it was the...
Kids take over Champions at Keene Trace ahead of the pros
Brooks Coached UK from 2003-09, Winning Three Bowl Games
New Nutter Field House playing surface named Rich and Karen Brooks Field
2023 Barbasol Championship Field Announced
TyTy Washington Jr. shakes hands with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected 29th...
TyTy Washington on the move (again), this time to OKC