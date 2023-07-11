Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

‘They looked sad’: Deputy rescues 3 puppies found abandoned on roadside

Deputy Jonathan Davis said anyone who was in his position "should show compassion." (SOURCE: FRESNO COUNTY SO)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (Gray News) – A deputy in California rescued three puppies found alongside a road Sunday.

In a video posted on Facebook, Deputy Jonathan Davis, with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, said he was investigating a report of a copper wire theft when he found the puppies.

“They looked sad,” Davis said. “The first thing I thought of was my daughter because she’s in love with animals, and I seen [sic] them there. And my daughter would have a fit if she seen [sic] this.”

The sheriff’s office said the puppies were found on a road near Raisin City.

Three puppies were found on a roadside by a California deputy.
Three puppies were found on a roadside by a California deputy.(Fresno County Sheriff's Office)

Davis rounded the animals up and put them in his control vehicle before taking them to Fresno Humane Animal Services to be cared for.

“It’s not just helping humans, it’s helping every citizen of Fresno County, even the puppies are citizens to me,” Davis said.

Anyone who may be interested in adopting the dogs can call Fresno Humane Animal Services at 559-600-7387.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Lewis and Carol Catron died Friday of accidental carbon monoxide poisoning.
Kentucky community mourns loss of couple found dead in home
generic graphic
Body found in Berea identified
Traffic was down to one lane for much of the morning.
Serious crash impacts traffic on northbound I-75
Search crews are actively engaged in a recovery operation for a missing man on Laurel Lake in...
Crews searching lake for missing Kentucky man
The incident happened in the 2000 block of Ambler Ridge.
Juvenile facing murder charge after Kentucky shooting

Latest News

Deputy dies after inmate strangles him with handcuffs during escape attempt, officials say
FILE - Leslie Van Houten attends her parole hearing at the California Institution for Women...
Leslie Van Houten, follower of cult leader Charles Manson, released from California prison
Grandchildren of Aretha Franklin Victorie Franklin, 24, left, Grace Franklin, 17, and Jordan...
Jury decides 2014 document found in Aretha Franklin’s couch is a valid will
LNL: Hostage situation at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas
25-year-old Maxwell Emerson
Arrest made in death of Kentucky teacher in Washington, D.C.