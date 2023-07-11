Everyday Kentucky
TRAFFIC ALERT: ‘Rehab’ project begins for 10-mile stretch of I-75

By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A traffic alert for drivers in Lexington.

Transportation cabinet leaders say they want to ‘rehab’ parts of I-75. A new paving and milling project is starting this week on a 10-mile stretch of Interstate 75 on both the north and southbound lanes.

KYTC says this will fall roughly between mile markers 108 and 98. Cones are already up, and work is starting on the southbound side. Drivers will experience single or double-lane closures for the next several months, according to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials.

Natasha Lacy with KYTC says the goal is to rehab the pavement and roadway as a whole, adding that work will be done on weeknights between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

It comes as another $48 million project to widen the roadway between Paris Pike and Newtown Pike is ongoing. KYTC says that the project is not anticipated to finish until November 2024.

KYTC officials say they hope to fully finish this project by October 2023. Until then, they say motorists should expect delays.

