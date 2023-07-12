Automotive company announces $153 million expansion in Berea

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - One central Kentucky city is growing. With industrial careers taking off, the City of Berea is welcoming more into its community.

Hitachi Astemo Americas is expanding in the city with a $153 million investment.

“Part of it is the natural beauty, but also the people. I think the level of hospitality is very high,” said Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley.

Mayor Fraley has learned a lot about Berea’s diverse economy.

“It’s a great place to make a living. We have a lot of people actually who don’t live in Berea that commute into Berea to work at our Industrial Park, Berea College and even some small businesses,” said Mayor Fraley. “We have a very strong local economy.”

Their most recent addition is 167 new jobs at their Hitachi Astemo Plant.

“They’re a supplier for the automotive market. They have a very long history here. They are actually our largest employer, right at 1,000 people. With the new employees, 167 new jobs, they will go over 1100 employees,” said Mayor Fraley.

Mayor Fraley says Berea is becoming more and more business-friendly.

“With young people, when they’re in school, they think that they have to go away to make a good living. And that’s just not true. Here we have engineering jobs that start off at a very high salary. Industrial maintenance jobs at a very high salary and even our entry-level now are increasing rapidly,” said Mayor Fraley.

He says these developments involve the state, county and city. As the industries grow, he says their town does too.

“To know that Hitachi will grow here when it could’ve grown anywhere is an exciting time for everybody,” said Mayor Fraley.

Mayor Fraley says this is the cutting edge of technology. He says this industry growth will help with the expansion of electric-vehicle-related automotive jobs.

