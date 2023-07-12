Everyday Kentucky
Body found in June identified

A body found in June has been identified as Guy Siler, 54.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - A body found on Hall Circle in Knox County on June 19 has been identified.

Officials with the Knox County Coroner’s Office confirmed to WYMT that the body was identified as Guy Siler, 54.

Siler reportedly went missing in late May. His body was discovered after a backpack was found by a West Knox fireman.

Deputies with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene along with the Knox County Coroner’s Office.

The Regional Emergency Management Manager, Knox County Emergency Management, Corbin City Police Officers, Knox County SORT Team and West Knox Fire Department assisted in the search of the body being found.

