Commonwealth of Kindness: Special summer camp helps kids just be kids

By Destiny Quinn
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PERRYVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Making memories at camp is one of the best parts of summer break for many kids.

However, for some kids and their families, a camp in Perryville symbolizes a lot more.

For 42 years, kids in Kentucky have been packing their bags for camp, thanks to the non-profit organization Kids Cancer Alliance.

Pediatric oncology patients are taking part in this week’s camp. Their goal is to allow the kids to just be kids.

“Our patients are in really unique situations. Pediatric cancer is pretty rare but is pretty devastating for a kiddo,” said Leah McComb, Kids Cancer Alliance program director. “So, we try to bring in fun resources that help them just kind of reclaim a little bit of their childhood. So we try to do traditional summer camp activities like fishing, arts and crafts, campfires, songs.”

Siblings of those battling cancer are also invited to summer camp.

The nonprofit hosts programs year-round for families of kids fighting cancer.

McComb says a lot of the kids have been coming to the camps since their diagnosis as a child. Now, some are coming back as volunteers.

Kids Cancer Alliance hosts their summer camps twice a year. Click here if you would like to volunteer or donate to the non-profit.

If you have a story of kindness that you would like to be featured, click here to tell us about it.

