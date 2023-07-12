Discussion held to shed light on equine neglect and abuse

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Horse Council held a candid conversation about how equine neglect and abuse cases are handled in the Commonwealth.

Neglect cases involving horses can be difficult and time-consuming for officials and seem to take too long to address for people witnessing the situation.

Though Lexington is the horse capital of the world, Kentucky is ranked 45 in the country for its lack of animal protection laws.

A cruelty investigator with Animal Care and Control, Jai Hamilton helped lead a candid conversation with 80 other horse lovers. Organized by Kentucky Horse Council, the goal was to shed light on recognizing equine neglect and abuse.

“I think being self-aware enough to know, I don’t make that much money, but I have 20 horses and knowing that sometimes you have to scale back because you simply can’t afford that,” said Hamilton.

The Kentucky Horse Council’s work doesn’t stop at these information sessions. Most recently, they’ve been in communities throughout western and eastern Kentucky, helping some of those most in need.

“It was not that there were injured horses. It’s that there were horses who were left. And horses who were no longer there. These people who lost horses, they lost their barns, they lost hay. A lot of these people put up their winter hay already. So we worked really closely with UK’s Extension offices in those counties to figure out exactly which horse owners needed assistance,” Kentucky Horse Council Executive Director Sarah Coleman.

Sarah Coleman says they worked with volunteer veterinarians to vaccinate the surviving horses exposed to the flood waters and then figured out how to distribute hay to farmers who no longer had structures to store it.

“But what was most heartbreaking was the people who knew they had to give up their horses. They were doing what was right for the horse so they didn’t end up in a bad situation, but you could tell it broke their heart to relinquish them,” said Coleman.

It’s charity work the Horse Council continues every chance they get.

Coleman says she wants the horse council to be a place for anyone seeking guidance or help.

