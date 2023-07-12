FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks A Severe Storms Threat

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a steamier day across the Commonwealth as we head into a rather steamy and stormy setup. This is locking in through the weekend and into early next week before another trough digs into the region.

Temps today make a run into the 85-90 degree range for much of the state with western Kentucky adding a few degrees on that. Humidity will also begin to slowly increase ahead of the first round of storms coming into play. This may not arrive until the evening or overnight with the greatest threat in the west.

Storms will be in clusters on Thursday and any of these may be strong or locally severe. The Storm Prediction Center has the entire area in the low-end risk to account for the potential. The prime time looks to be during the late afternoon and evening. That’s when damaging winds and hail will be possible.

Additional rounds of showers and storms will be with us this weekend through the middle of next week. This is NOT all day stuff and you likely won’t see rain outside your house every day, but the pattern is set for some heavy rainfall when storms do hit.

The rainfall totals from the models don’t really account for individual thunderstorms, but they have some general 1″-3″ amounts through the first half of next week.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.