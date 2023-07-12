Everyday Kentucky
Golden Alert canceled following large police scene in Lexington

Lexington police have canceled a Golden Alert following a large police scene off Bryan Station Road Wednesday morning.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have canceled a Golden Alert following a large police scene off Bryan Station Road Wednesday morning.

Police say the person was experiencing a mental health crisis.

Officers were able to de-escalate the situation with the individual, but the large scene left some people in the area concerned.

Police have since cleared the scene.

