Golden Alert canceled following large police scene in Lexington
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have canceled a Golden Alert following a large police scene off Bryan Station Road Wednesday morning.
Police say the person was experiencing a mental health crisis.
Officers were able to de-escalate the situation with the individual, but the large scene left some people in the area concerned.
Police have since cleared the scene.
