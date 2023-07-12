Everyday Kentucky
Good Question: What is happening on Harrodsburg Road?

File picture of traffic cones
File picture of traffic cones(MGN Online)
By Victor Puente
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our Good Question today comes from a viewer who noticed some activity along a busy Lexington road.

For today’s Good Question, Patricia asks, “What is going on on Harrodsburg Road from Man O War out to the Jessamine County line? There are orange cones on both sides of the road. Are they going to start a repaving project on all lanes?”

Yes, Patricia. They are.

It’s part of roadwork along us 68 that is expected to last months.

This entire project will go from Cave Hill Lane, which is inside of Man O War, out to the Jessamine County line, 2.29 miles.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet tells us work started Tuesday night on a stretch from Aqua Way to Cave Hill Lane, and workers will be out there from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night until saturday morning.

Drivers can travel through the area but should expect some delays during those hours. Then, a week later, they will do milling and resurfacing work on the same stretch.

The entire project along that part of Harrodsburg Road is scheduled to last until the middle of October.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

