Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Summer heat shows up as storms arrive

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Humidity will jump up a little today along with the heat. Storms won’t really get going until Thursday.

The summer of 2023 has been a little lackluster in the world of warmth for Kentuckians. You’ll get a little more of that heat over the next few days. There’s a shot at hitting normal highs today as we cruise between 85 and 90 degrees. Throw in a little more humidity and you have a typical day around here. Heat Index values will probably be up by a couple of degrees compared to our highs.

Thunderstorms will not become a factor until Thursday. Even at that point, it will not be a widespread event. Different rounds of thunderstorms will blow through the region. Some of these will be strong and gusty. I think everyone will have a shot at seeing rain, but it doesn’t appear to be all over the place at the same time. Locally heavy rain will also be a factor through early next week.

Daily thunderstorms stick around for a while. You’ll see better chances this weekend and early next week.

Take care of each other!

