Kentucky defeats Germany 81-73 in Globl Jam opener

Toronto (WKYT) - Kentucky opened the Globl Jam tournament with an 81-73 win over Germany on Wednesday afternoon.

The Wildcats were led in scoring by a pair of veterans. Antonio Reeves finished with a game-high 24 points, while Tre Mitchell had 20 points.

The freshmen also performed well in their first game representing Kentucky. DJ Wagner scored 16 points and six assists. Rob Dillingham had 6 points.

Kentucky returns to the court Thursday evening at 8 p.m. to face team Canada.

