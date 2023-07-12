Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Lexington police investigating shooting near Mapleleaf Dr.

Neighbors we talked with on scene say they saw two people run away from the scene.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are working on learning more information on a shooting in Lexington.

The scene is at Dabney Drive, near the townhomes of Forest Hills.

Neighbors we talked with on scene say they saw two people run away from the scene.

It’s not clear if anyone was hurt.

We do have a call in to police, and we are waiting to hear back.

We will bring you the latest information as soon as we get it.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Lewis and Carol Catron died Friday of accidental carbon monoxide poisoning.
Kentucky community mourns loss of couple found dead in home
generic graphic
Body found in Berea identified
Traffic was down to one lane for much of the morning.
Serious crash impacts traffic on northbound I-75
Search crews are actively engaged in a recovery operation for a missing man on Laurel Lake in...
Crews searching lake for missing Kentucky man
Rounds of strong storms
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Stormier days will be back soon

Latest News

Discussion held to shed light on equine neglect and abuse
Discussion held to shed light on equine neglect and abuse
Automotive company announces $153 million expansion in Berea
A Robertson County grand jury indicted the County’s road supervisor and his wife with abuse of...
Robertson Co. road supervisor, wife accused of using of using fire department funds for personal gain
In this month’s Link to Hope, how one Lexington woman is using her own cancer journey to turn...
The Zinnia Project: How an idea born in the hospital bloomed into a way to give back