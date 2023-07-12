Man dead after accident at Kentucky industrial plant

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after an accident at a Kentucky industrial plant.

It happened Wednesday morning around 10 at Denyo Manufacturing in Danville.

The coroner says 75-year-old Edwin Hamilton, of Washington County, was making a delivery to the plant when a piece of industrial metal fell on him when he was outside of his vehicle, killing him.

Hamilton’s body was taken to Frankfort for an autopsy.

The coroner says the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

