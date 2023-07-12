Everyday Kentucky
Parts of Madison County still recovering from severe storms

Cleanup continues from hail and wind damage in Richmond
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Through the help of community partners, the City of Richmond was able to host the state Little League Championship this weekend after devastating storms caused widespread damage several weeks ago.

We checked in with city leaders to see how they are recovering and what they are doing to help take care of impacted residents.

In two separate severe weather events that rocked the city of Richmond, crews have spent the last few weeks trying to clean up and make repairs.

“I think the concerns right now for people is there is still a lot of debris out there, there’s still a lot of tree limbs that have been piled on the edge of the road, and I assure you, we’ll get to them,” said Richmond City Manager Rob Minerich.

Minerich says each and every time mother nature knocks them down, they learn lessons to better prepare for the next storm.

“I think in this part of the country, it’s very important to have a storm shelter, a basement. I think, also, people that need help that,” said Minerich.

The hail and wind damage was significant. He says they are working with their county partners to keep meticulous documentation of their clean-up efforts and the associated cost.

“We are tracking our damage, with man hours and fuel trucks, loads, quantities to see if we reach some thresholds for FEMA reimbursement,” said Minerich.

Minerich also is aware of the potential for scammers and made sure to send a clear message to those not following the rules.

“Put em in check,” said Minerich. “They need to come to city hall, get a business license. We need to make sure they’re insured, bonded, and are doing legitimate business because we want to protect our community from people that are preying on people who have lost property, and it happens. It happens all the time.”

Camp Catalpa remains closed indefinitely due to downed trees. They say it will take some climb to get limbs and debris cleared.

A new storm debris drop-off center is located behind Madison Central High School from now until July 27, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

