Police investigating after two people found shot in wooded area

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating after they say two people were found shot in a wooded area in southern Kentucky.

According to Corbin police, a man and woman were found Tuesday in a wooded area near the intersection of Scuffletown Road and Fifth Street Road. Both had “gunshot wounds to the upper body.”

Police say both people were taken to UK Hospital and, at last check, were in critical condition.

The investigation into what happened is ongoing, and police say they will release more details soon.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

