Kentucky farmers worried after recent wild weather damages crops

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Wind and large hail recently caused a lot of damage across Madison County.

We took a look at how the wild weather damaged crops, causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.

“We had a major wind and hail event here in the county that affected a strip from the Northwest to the Southeast,” said Madison County Natural Resources Agent Brandon Sears. “A lot of farmers that have been here, lived here, for, you know, their whole lives, have never seen hail this bad and certainly the wind to go with it.”

Large hail caused damage in a cornfield. More than 700 acres of corn, soybean, and hay were damaged, estimated at hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“The hail, once it gets the size, we had here, it basically defoliates the plant, but in addition to that, it damages the stalk,” said Sears.

With it being this late in the growing season, farmers don’t really have a lot of options.

“It’s really difficult. Some farmers will replant other crops to make up the difference, other farmers are just going to harvest what they can out of the field,” said Sears.

The damaging wind also knocked trees down into fences, which is keeping cattle farmers busy as they attempt to keep cattle in pastures.

