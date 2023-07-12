Everyday Kentucky
Rhyne Howard added to WNBA All-Star game

Howard to replace Mystics’ Elena Delle Donne
Atlanta Dream forward Rhyne Howard is seen during a WNBA basketball game against the Dallas...
Atlanta Dream forward Rhyne Howard is seen during a WNBA basketball game against the Dallas Wings, Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Atlanta won 66-59. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)(Brandon Wade | AP)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 – Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard, the 2022 Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year, has been named by WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert to replace injured Washington Mystics forward-guard Elena Delle Donne on Team Wilson in the 2023 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game.

Howard, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft out of Kentucky, was voted to the 2022 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game as a reserve by the league’s head coaches.

This season, Howard ranks 10th in the WNBA in scoring with 18.7 points per game. She is averaging 24.2 points during Atlanta’s current five-game winning streak, which includes a career-high 43 points vs. the Los Angeles Sparks on July 2 and 32 points at the Chicago Sky on July 9.

The 2023 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, featuring Team Wilson vs. Team Stewart, will be played on Saturday, July 15 at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. The 19th WNBA All-Star Game will be broadcast live by ABC at 5:30 p.m. PT/8:30 p.m. ET.

