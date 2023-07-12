Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Tennis star Naomi Osaka becomes mother for first time, welcomes baby girl

Former world No. 1 tennis player Naomi Osaka is a new mom.
Former world No. 1 tennis player Naomi Osaka is a new mom.(ZUMA / MGN | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former world No. 1 tennis player Naomi Osaka has become a mother for the first time.

The World Tennis Association announced Oosaka has given birth to a daughter.

The four-time major champion announced her pregnancy in January.

She posted a photo of an ultrasound scan on her social media accounts.

In June, she confirmed that she and her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, would be welcoming a baby girl.

Osaka has not played since September last year.

She has previously said she plans to return to tennis in 2024.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rounds of strong storms
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Stormier days will be back soon
Police are investigating after they say two people were found shot in a wooded area in southern...
Police investigating after two people found shot in wooded area
Traffic was down to one lane for much of the morning.
Serious crash impacts traffic on northbound I-75
Search crews are actively engaged in a recovery operation for a missing man on Laurel Lake in...
Crews searching lake for missing Kentucky man
Ambulance stolen from Grandview
Man dead after accident at Kentucky industrial plant

Latest News

FILE - FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies before the House Appropriations subcommittee...
FBI Director Chris Wray defends the ‘real FBI’ against criticism from House Republicans
Wind and large hail recently caused a lot of damage across Madison County.
Kentucky farmers worried after recent wild weather damages crops
FILE - A makeshift memorial stands outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in the aftermath of a...
Pittsburgh synagogue gunman should be eligible for death penalty, prosecutor argues
FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Aurora, Colo., Police Department shows James...
Dentist accused of poisoning wife searched online for ways to get away with murder, police say
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot grows to $750 million, 6th highest in lottery game’s history